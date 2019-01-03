Reeves makes run for Governor official Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) - Lt. Governor Tate Reeves made his run for the state's top spot official.

His wife Elee and three girls stood by as Reeves made his plans known.

Tate Reeves was the youngest person to win statewide office when he ran for State Treasurer fifteen years ago.

The Lt. Governor has a substantial lead on other contenders in the fundraising arena. Reeves camp several million on hand in his campaign account.



The current Republican governor, Phil Bryant, cannot seek a third term.



Two other Republicans have already announced they will run for the state's top office. They are Petal Mayor Hal Marx and state Rep. Robert Foster of Hernando.



Democrats who have already announced for governor are fourth-term Attorney General Jim Hood and retired Jackson State University employee Velesha P. Williams.



