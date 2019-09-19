Reeves pushes workforce training, Hood release Healthcare AD

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- In less than 50 days, Mississippi voters will choose the state’s next governor.

Democrat Jim Hood and Republican Tate Reeves are going head-to-head. As Election Day gets closer and more policy proposals are being put out.

“My grandfather practiced medicine in Chickasaw County in the 30s, 40s, and 50s —sometimes he got paid with chickens for delivering the baby hospitals don’t take chickens anymore,” Hood said in a newly released 30-second political ad.

The current Attorney General delivered his statewide push on healthcare.

“I’ll work with both parties to keep our rural hospitals open, cover 300,000 working people and in the process create 9,000 jobs,” said Hood.

Lt. Governor Tate Reeves is continuing his workforce development message by touring a mechanical worksite.

“When we talk about some of the incentives and the tax cuts we’ve been able to provide over the last few years to not only help keep companies like caterpillar in Alcorn County, Mississippi but they’ve grown the number of employees that they’ve had,” Reeves said.

He adds there is still a long way to go but businesses like Puckett Caterpillar are open for business and hiring.

“I believe that in the long term our economy will grow when people have more money in their pockets and that’s one of the things we are going to continue to work towards we’ve made tremendous progress with the largest tax cut in Mississippi history,” he said.

Hood and Reeves have agreed to debate on the campus of the University of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg on October 10th.

The debate will be shown live statewide in front of a live audience hosted by 12 News.

At this point, it’s the only debate both candidates have agreed to.