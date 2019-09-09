Reeves suggests federal take over of Mississippi’s mental health system isn’t an issue







Tate Reeves suggested that a federal receivership of Mississippi’s mental health system is not an issue and something Jim Hood made up.

Republican Lt. Governor Tate Reeves is taking on Democrat Attorney General Jim Hood for governor in November.

Hood recently accused Reeves of neglecting the state’s mental health system.

“I understand that he has convinced y’all not to focus on the issues either you want to focus on process and you want to focus on everything else but the the reality is we’re going to continue to focus on the issues that are important to Mississippi,” said Reeves.

Repeated follow up question on whether or not the state’s mental health situation is an issue, went unanswered.

He adds he continued to invest in the Department of Mental Health and funded them at the requested levels.

Hood sent letters to Reeves dating back to 2013 warning the department woes.

U.S. District Judge Carlton Reeves ruled the department violated the Americans with Disabilities Act.





