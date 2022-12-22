JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- A Regions Bank in North Jackson had to be temporarily shut down after a robbery on Thursday, December 22.

Police received a call Thursday morning that the Regions Bank location off Northside Drive, across from Food Depot, was being robbed.

Police quickly surrounded the area around the building. Customers are being turned away and kept from entering the building.

Patrons are encouraged to visit the Regions Bank branch on Woodrow Wilson Drive while the Northside Drive location remains closed.