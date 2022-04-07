JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the City of Jackson’s Department of Parks and Recreation announced the details of its annual summer program.

The seven-week program for children ages six to 12 will take place from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday from June 6 to July 22, 2022. The program consists of recreational activities, education enrichment and guest speakers.

Registration began Monday, April 4 and will remain open until all slots are filled. Parents can register at the administrative office of the Department of Parks and Recreation at 1000 Metrocenter Mall, Suite 104. The office can be contacted at 601-960-0655.



Registration requirements:

Open to boys and girls ages six to 12

121 Immunization compliance form and birth certificate

$110 per location, per child (money orders only)

$10 program T-shirt per child (cash only)

Summer program sites:

Grove Park Community Center, 4126 Parkway Ave.

Jayne Avenue Community Center, 3615 Jayne Ave.

Parents must provide transportation to the site, a healthy lunch/snack in an insulated lunch bag and a water bottle for their child each day.