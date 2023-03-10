JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Parks and Recreation Department will host its Jackson Zoo Spring Break Camp from Monday, March 13 through Thursday, March 16.

The program will feature zoo tours, recreational activities, educational enrichment, arts and crafts and guest speakers. Camp will be held at the Jackson Zoo located at 2918 West Capitol Street.

Boys and girls ages six to 12 are invited to attend the camp. The cost of the camp is $75 per child, paid by money order only. A 121 Immunization Compliance Form and a birth certificate will be needed to register.

Parents will need to drop their child off at the zoo each day with a healthy lunch, snack and water bottle in an insulated lunch bag.

Interested applicants can register online or in person from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. in the gift shop of the Jackson Zoo.