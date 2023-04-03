JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Two Mississippi Museums announced that registration for the 2023 Summer Camps is now open.

The Two Mississippi Museums will host the History Exploration and Freedom School camps. Each camp will have their own separate activities.

The Genevieve McMillian-Reba Stewart Foundation provided a $30,000 grant to help make this program possible. The grant will cover costs for additional technology to support camper research projects.

History Exploration Camp is for students heading into fourth and fifth grades. Campers will explore themes such as archaeology, architecture, transportation, civil rights, and music. In addition to exhibits at the Two Mississippi Museums, campers will enjoy a behind-the-scenes tour of the collections, special guest speakers, and visits to other historic sites in Jackson.

Freedom School Camp is for students heading into sixth, seventh, and eighth grades, where campers will deepen their understanding of the Civil Rights Movement in Mississippi and its impact on the world through stories of local heroes in their communities.

Katie Blount, the Mississippi Department of Archives and History (MDAH) director, said last year’s summer camp brought great energy to the museum, which helped them decide to hold the camps again this year.

“Last year, students enjoyed fun and engaging activities while encountering important stories from Mississippi’s history,” said Blount.

The cost of the History Exploration camp is $75, and the cost for the Freedom School Camp is $150. Lunch will be served with two snacks.

History Exploration Camp sessions are June 12-16 and June 26-30. Freedom School Camp is held for two consecutive weeks, July 10-21. To register, click here.