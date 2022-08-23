VICKSBURG, Miss (WJTV) – The Vicksburg Warren School District (VWSD) leaders announced registration has started for their second annual free online adult high school diploma program.

The adult education program’s primary focus is expanding the opportunity to qualified individuals who would like to earn their high school diploma or career certification.

Qualified individuals, who are eligible to register for the education program, include former Vicksburg Warren School District students, parents of current Vicksburg Warren School District students, and Vicksburg Warren School District employees.

Participants can earn the opportunity to earn their diploma or certification online at their own pace in the comfort of their homes, no matter where they are.

“Earning a high school diploma and learning career skills specific to an industry opens doors and can be a life-changing accomplishment,” said VWSD Superintendent Chad Shealy.

Dr. Bobby Banks, special projects coordinator at the school district, shared how they are working towards the success of individuals within VWSD.

“We are so excited for this opportunity to be granted once again,” said Banks. “We are expecting a very successful turnout this year, as we are striving to increase more opportunities for individuals within the district.”

Fourteen adult graduates completed the program, and three adult career certifications given out.

Interested individuals can register online. Individuals who have questions or want to know more about VWSD’s Adult Diploma Program, can call 601-749-1888, email adulted@vwsd.org, or visit www.vwsd.org/adulted for more information.