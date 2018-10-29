Local News

Registration to vote in runoff approaches

Runoff is November 27

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) - Plan on voting in any potential runoffs?

The general election is November 6, the runoff is November 27.

The deadline to register is next Monday at 5 p.m. That's one from today.

For more information contact the Mississippi Secretary of State's office.

 

