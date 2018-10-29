Registration to vote in runoff approaches
Runoff is November 27
JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) - Plan on voting in any potential runoffs?
The general election is November 6, the runoff is November 27.
The deadline to register is next Monday at 5 p.m. That's one from today.
For more information contact the Mississippi Secretary of State's office.
