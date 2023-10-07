JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a man was shot and killed.

The shooting happened on Friday, October 6 on Amite Street. Officer Sam Brown said the victim, 41-year-old Clarence Chatman, was found deceased by a relative.

The relative told police he noticed Chatman laying on his back when he arrived home. Chatman had blood coming from his head.

Brown said it appeared that Chatman died from a single gunshot wound to the head.

Police are still gathering evidence and information in the case. Anyone with information about the shooting can contact Jackson police at 601-960-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).