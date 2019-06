There’s some relief at the gas pump!

The average price of regular-grade gasoline has dropped by 11-cents in the past two weeks, to just $2.73 per gallon.

However, US tensions with Iran and a massive fire that destroyed a Philadelphia oil refinery last week, could affect energy supplies and prices.

According to Gasbuddy.com, the lowest price in Jackson, as of Monday, is $2.06.

In Clinton, gas is as low as it’s $2.14, in Madison $2.07 and in Pearl just $2.07.