Remaining Pelahatchie Bay ramps to reopen Friday at Barnett Reservoir

Votes to open all boat ramps in the Pelahatchie Bay area of Barnett Reservoir were cast Thursday.

The Pearl River Valley Water Supply District Board of Directors agreed, all ramps in the bay will be open during the regularly posted hours at each ramp on Friday.

According to a media release from Pearl River Valley Water Supply District, other parts of the emergency action plan remain unchanged as recommended by the task force.

* Traffic between the lake and Pelahatchie Bay is closed. Barriers will stay in place below the Northshore Parkway Bridge on the causeway that separates the main lake of the 33,000-acre Reservoir and the Bay.

* The lake level, now the best weapon in eradicating giant salvinia, will remain at 296.0, about 1.5 feet lower than the normal operational range.

* Some areas of the Bay are closed to all types of watercraft, except those of PRVWSD and its task force partners. Areas north of the main boat channel, and north of a line of buoys from channel marker A of the main channel to the first channel marker along the causeway remain closed.

* No tournament fishing is allowed in Pelahatchie Bay.