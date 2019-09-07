Remains found 77 years later, funeral service held for WWII veteran

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

BRAXTON, Miss. (WJTV) After 77 years of trying to locate the remains of Private First Class Harvey Nichols, he was recently identified and transported back to the United States.

Image preview

The World War II Veteran was funeralized at Calvary Baptist Church this morning in his hometown of Braxton, Miss.

According to historical camp records, Nichols passed away from malaria and malnutrition at age 27 in the Philippine Islands.

Image preview

Throughout his service in the Armed Forces, he was awarded the Bronze Star Medal, Purple Heart Medal, Army Conduct Medal, Presidential Unit, World War II Victory Medal, and many other distinguished honors.

However, his brother’s remains have yet to be discovered.

WWII hero comes home 77 years after his death

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story