Remains found 77 years later, funeral service held for WWII veteran

BRAXTON, Miss. (WJTV) After 77 years of trying to locate the remains of Private First Class Harvey Nichols, he was recently identified and transported back to the United States.

The World War II Veteran was funeralized at Calvary Baptist Church this morning in his hometown of Braxton, Miss.

According to historical camp records, Nichols passed away from malaria and malnutrition at age 27 in the Philippine Islands.

Throughout his service in the Armed Forces, he was awarded the Bronze Star Medal, Purple Heart Medal, Army Conduct Medal, Presidential Unit, World War II Victory Medal, and many other distinguished honors.

However, his brother’s remains have yet to be discovered.