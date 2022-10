FRANKLIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) is investigating after a missing person’s vehicle was found with remains inside on Wednesday.

The Natchez Democrat reported the remains were found off of Highway 33 in Hamburg, which is located in Franklin County.

Sheriff Tom Tindle told the newspaper the death appears to be an accident.

MHP officials said more information will be released once family members of the deceased have been notified.