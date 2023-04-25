MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) – The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced that U.S. Army SFC Ellis Coon, who died as a prisoner of war during the Korean War, was accounted for on September 27, 2022.

Coon, 30, joined the military while living in Osyka, Mississippi. He was from Mount Herman, Louisiana.

The Patriot Guard Riders of Mississippi announced that Coon will be coming home to Mississippi on Tuesday, April 25. He will be escorted to Craft-Dillon Funeral Home in McComb.

In late 1950, Coon was a member of C Battery, 503rd Field Artillery Battalion, 2nd Infantry Division. He was reported missing in action on December 1, 1950, after his unit was engaged in the Battle of Ch’ongch’on, in the vicinity of Kunu-ri, North Korea.

Using information provided by repatriated POWs after the war, it was determined that Coon had been a Prisoner of War in Camp #5 and died of malnutrition and lack of medical care on or around February 14, 1951.

The Army issued a presumptive finding of death in March 1954 and declared Coon non-recoverable in January 1956.

On December 21, 1993, North Korea unilaterally turned over 34 boxes of remains believed to be of U.S. service members who had died during the war. Scientific analysis by the DPAA Laboratory found that the five boxes of remains recovered from Tongu-ri contained commingled skeletal remains of several individuals.

Coon’s name is recorded on the Courts of the Missing at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific also known as the Punchbowl Cemetery, along with the others who are still missing from the Korean War. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.

His remains will be escorted to Craft-Dillon Funeral Home in McComb. His funeral will be at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at the funeral home.

Coon will be laid to rest with full military honors.