SMITH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The remains of a missing 25-year-old Fayette man were found in Smith County on Wednesday, November 2.

According to the Smith County sheriff, the remains of Rasheem Ryelle Carter were found south of Taylorsville.

The sheriff said a landowner had a game camera set up in the area. When the camera was checked last week, a picture of a man was seen on the camera.

The landowner turned the footage in to authorities, and a search for Carter began. His remains were found Wednesday and taken to the Mississippi Crime Lab for DNA confirmation.

The sheriff thanked the public for coming forward with information that was helpful in this case, which was able to provide closure for the family.