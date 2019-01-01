Remembering 2018's top Mississippi headlines

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - 2018 has flown by for many of us, but over the course of these short, 12 months, some news stories have made long-lasting impressions on our lives.. and in our hearts.



Take a look at five of Mississippi's top stories.



No. 1-- Cindy Hyde-Smith became the first woman elected to congress from Mississippi, but only after a contentious runoff with Mike Espy, following her unforgettable news conference remark about a public hanging, which outraged many.



No. 2-- The brutal killings of two Mississippi police officers in September, made time seem to stand still, while communities mourned. Brookhaven officer James White and Corporal Zach Moak were gunned down in the street, while responding to a call for help in a Brookhaven neighborhood.



No. 3-- Just days after the police were murdered, the Forest Hill high School’s band performance kept the fallen officers in the spotlight, when their halftime show seemingly condoned the police violence, when students depicted policemen held at gunpoint. The band director was later fired by the Jackson School District.



No. 4-- in October, in the small town of Shaw, a 20-month-old baby girl was found stabbed and cooked to death inside a kitchen oven.The girl’s grandmother, 48-year-old Carolyn Jones, was later charged with her murder, after the girl’s great-uncle found young Royalty Marie Floyd murdered. Bolivar County Sheriff Kelvin Williams Sr. and others struggled to explain why Jones would have taken her granddaughter’s life.



No. 5-- Sheriff's in two rural Mississippi counties were arrested for abusing the power of their badge to facilitate crime. Federal agents arrested Tallahatchie County Sheriff William Brewer in August, charging that he sheltered a drug dealer for 15 years, in exchange for bribes and favors. Brewer pled guilty in federal court.



The second man, Webster County Sheriff Tim Mitchell, was arrested by state officials on charges involving sex with inmates, guns, drugs and threatening his sheriff's department employees with harm if they told anyone about the crimes.



Stay with WJTV-12 in 2019, as we continue to focus on you.. bringing you Mississippi news that matters most.



