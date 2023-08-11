JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Organizations and community leaders will honor the life and legacy of Emmett Till in Jackson.

The events will mark the 68th anniversary of Till’s lynching in Mississippi. The abduction, torture and killing of the Black teenager from Chicago in 1955 helped propel the Civil Rights Movement.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

Friday, August 25 – Mississippi State Capitol – 10 a.m. Press Conference

Tougaloo College – 12 p.m. Firehouse Chat with Students Friday, August 25 – Two Mississippi Museums – 5 p.m. FREE TILL MOVIE SCREENING of the critically acclaimed motion picture “TILL”, which tells the powerful story of Emmett Till’s life and the impact of his tragic death. Attendees and invited guests will have the opportunity to screen the movie and engage in interactive Q&A sessions with family members, cast members, producers and specially invited guests. Registration is required.

Two Mississippi Museums – 5 p.m. Saturday, August 26 LEGACY TOUR — The TILL Trail of Tears, Terror, and Truth Educational Tour will take students and attendees to historic locations, sites and landmarks in the MS Delta, iconic to Emmett Till’s journey, tragic death, the trial, and timeline in history today. The tour will include National Monument sites established by President Biden.

Sunday, August 27 – New Hope Baptist Church DAY OF WORSHIP in White — The day of worship will honor the life, legacy, and courageous strides towards justice by Ms. Mamie Till Mobley at a church of communal impact.

New Hope Baptist Church Monday, August 28 (The 68th anniversary of the lynching of Emmett Louis Till) Everyone is invited for A Global “Time for Unity in Black and White” We all wear black and white Pause for a moment of silence at 12 p.m. Say Emmett Till’s name and others whose lives have been stolen by racism, hatred and violence.

