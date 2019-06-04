Remembering the life of New Orleans legend Leah Chase

We celebrate the life of a New Orleans chef who added much more than flavor to the south.

In a divided time in history, Leah Chase’s food brought people together. The famous New Orleans chef died Saturday. Michelle Miller – a former first lady of New Orleans, met the queen of Creole cuisine 25 years ago.

Leah Chase may have been New Orleans royalty but in her palace, Dooky Chase’s, the queen knew how to serve.

“I like to cook every day.”

Born in 1923, Chase started out as a waitress in the French Quarter before marrying Edgar “Dooky” Chase jr- a musician whose parents ran a small sandwich shop. She transformed it into a fine dining restaurant for African- Americans in the 1950s.

What did this place mean?

“This was like a safe haven for all of us.”

Chase broke segregation laws by providing a space for black and white activists to meet. Martin Luther King, jr frequently dined there, and later so would two presidents: George W. Bush and Barack Obama. In 2005, Hurricane Katrina destroyed the restaurant but two years later Chase was back.

“I’ve been in this kitchen sixty-nine years.”

We paid her a visit in 2015 – just another highlight of our 25 year friendship.

“No matter what you do on this earth you have to do it well.”

She even served as the inspiration behind Disney’s first African- American princess. One of her most treasured awards is the 2016 James Beard for lifetime achievement given to her for creating food that changed the course of history for good.

“You know, in this restaurant, in some ways we really changed the course of America when you think about it or as long as you’re able to do something, there’s something for you to do to make a difference. Leah Chase died Saturday. She was 96 years old. Michelle Miller CBS News, New York.

