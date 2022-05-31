JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Starting Tuesday, May 31, the Mississippi National Guard Joint Force Headquarters (JFH) building on Riverside Drive will undergo renovations.

Construction traffic in and around the Belhaven community is expected to increase at different times throughout the construction project, which is expected to continue into the new year.

The traffic increase is in addition to the ongoing roadwork along Riverside Drive by the City of Jackson. Neighbors should anticipate increased traffic and noise during daylight hours.

Visitors to the JFH location should plan for additional time to process through the roadwork on Riverside Drive and the security checks at the entrance gate.