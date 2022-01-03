Rental assistance being offered in Hinds County

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A rental assistance session will be held in Hinds County on Tuesday, January 4 and Wednesday, January 5.

Neighbors can attend to apply for Hinds County Emergency Rental Aid (HCERA). The HCERA program helps Hinds County neighbors who are affected by COVID-19 pay rent and utilities. Rent owed back to March 13, 2020 and the next three months can be paid when you apply. Utility bills including electricity, water, sewer, trash, heat and internet can also be covered. Internet bills will not be paid for the future.

The application sessions will be held from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. each day in the Board of Supervisors Board Room located at 2591 Davis Road in Byram.

Tenants will need to bring the following to apply:

ID – attestation available

– attestation available Current lease/rental agreement – attestation available

– attestation available Documentation Supporting Household Income – attestation available.

– attestation available. If applicable – determination/benefits letter from TANF, WIC, SSI, SNAP, Medicaid or Head Start

If applicable – 2020 IRS Tax Return Form 1040 for applicant household, paystubs or unemployment letter

Copy of Bills – if requesting utilities assistance

Landlords will need to provide the following:

Landlord Participation Form – with landlord’s W9 form and ACH

– with landlord’s W9 form and ACH Copy of Ledger

Further eligibility requirements can be found here. Appointments can be scheduled by calling (769)-251-1297.