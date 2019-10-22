Rep. Bennie Thompson responds to ‘lynching” tweet by President Trump

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- President Donald Trump released a tweet on Tuesday morning stating, “So someday, if a Democrat becomes President and the Republicans win the House, even by a tiny margin, they can impeach the President, without due process or fairness or any legal rights. All Republicans must remember what they are witnessing here – a lynching. But we will WIN!”

Rep. Bennie Thompson wasted no time and quickly released a statement via Twitter calling Trump racist and unfit to serve.

I don't know how many times we have to say that the President is racist and unfit to serve. https://t.co/br1ueQfw9n — Bennie G. Thompson (@BennieGThompson) October 22, 2019

After a few hours passed by, Thompson sent out an in-depth tweet about the president of the United States.

The President has attempted to distract the American people from his wrongdoings and shortcomings. His use of the word “lynching” is racially insensitive. He abuses his power, violates the constitution, and obstructs justice. This ignorant illegitimate President is unfit to lead. Rep. Bennie Thompson