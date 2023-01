JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – State Representative De’Keither Stamps (D-District 66) announced his daughter was missing.

Kristian Stamps, 17, was last seen in Enterprise, Alabama. She was driving a 2008 Honda Accord.

Anyone with information of the whereabouts of Kristian can contact Enterprise Emergency Management at 334-347-2222 or Rep. Stamps at 646-671-2229.