Rep. Thompson calls for investigation into Yazoo Pumps project

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Vicksburg Post reported U.S. Representative Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) has called on the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to investigate the agency’s response to flood control in Mississippi.

In a letter to Administrator Michael Regan, Thompson asked the agency to examine the EPA’s decision to reverse a past veto of the Yazoo Pumps project.

Rep. Thompson believes that the Trump Administration EPA had disregarded warnings about how the project could affect the Mississippi Delta. In the letter, Thompson requested an “immediate and comprehensive review” of the process that led to EPA’s decision.

The pumps, if built, would channel rainwater into the Mississippi River and would support farming conditions, reduce flooding and wetlands.