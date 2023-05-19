JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Just a few days after WJTV 12 News reported on the massive potholes on Keele Street, the City of Jackson sent crews out to fix the issue.

Crews repaired a nearly six-foot wide pothole, as well as other small potholes on the street.

Drivers had to drive below the speed limit and swerve into other lanes to avoid hitting the potholes.

Sheri Garner said she’s grateful for the fix, but she said the repairs should have been completed sooner.

“It was one big pothole, so huge at the intersection at Keele and Manhattan. It was horrible. Your car would hit that pothole, and it would just submerge in like a big trench or something,” said Garner.