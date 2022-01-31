VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Vicksburg National Military Park will complete repairs to Pemberton’s Headquarters. The building is currently closed to visitors and employees for safety reasons.

The 4,000 square foot roof and front porch are set to receive repairs. There will be a new slate roof, a stainless steel coated metal roof, flashing at chimneys and walls, structural modifications and preservation repairs to wooden elements.

The front porch will be reconstructed with salvaged materials when possible and all woodwork will be repainted to match the existing colors. Work is expected to be finished by October 2022.

Pemberton’s Headquarters is a National Historic Landmark. On July 3, 1863, Confederate General John Pemberton met with subordinate officers and decided to surrender the City of Vicksburg to Union General Ulysses S. Grant.

