HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – WJTV 12 News reported in August 2023 that Hinds County had six months to bring the courtroom into compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act. The county will be fined $500 per day if that does not happen.

A consent decree, issued on October 20, 2021, found that the county had failed to renovate the historic courtroom and construct a unisex bathroom on the first floor of the courthouse.

With only a few months left until the fines begin, County Administrator Kenny Wayne Jones said they have been working diligently to meet the deadline.

“All contracts have been approved on account of the history, has given the approval of what we can work on. We’re just waiting for the bids to start now. We’re getting ready and still in the process we are prioritizing some of the work that has to be done in case it goes over the deadline. We want it to be something that’s insignificant as opposed to significant,” said Jones.

He said the county has a list of repairs and improvements that will begin around January 2024.

“We want to make sure that everybody who comes to the county has the same experience. Whether you are handicapped, not handicapped doesn’t make a difference. We offer a service, and we’re going to make sure that is easily accessible to what you’re trying to do. Get your stuff all out of the way and get what you need. So, I mean, we are looking at this as a very high, high priority,” said Jones.

Jones said the county is taking the matter seriously, and he wants everyone to feel comfortable going into the Hinds County Courthouse.