Repairs to Warren County Health Dept. estimated at $300K

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Warren County leaders said repairs to the Warren County Health Department are estimated to be $300,000.

The Vicksburg Post reported the building needs a new roof. The current roof is a traditional flat roof, and it has fallen into disrepair.

Leaders said the building also needs touch-ups on interior walls and doors, as well as modifications to meet the standards of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The building also needs electric work. The Board decided to have an energy audit to determine the project’s electric needs.

