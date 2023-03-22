SMITH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Officials with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) said a forensic anthropology examination of Rasheem Carter was completed by the Mississippi State Medical Examiner’s Office on February 2, 2023.

Bailey Martin, the press secretary for the Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS), said based solely upon the condition of his remains, there was no means by which the cause of death could be reasonably determined by the medical examiner’s office.

Carter, 25, was reported missing by his family on October 2, 2022. His skeletal remains were found on a property in Smith County on November 2, 2022, and were taken to the Mississippi State Crime Lab for examination.

Carter’s family believes there was foul play in the case. Their attorney, Ben Crump, sent a letter to the Department of Justice asking them to get involved in the case.

MBI joined the investigation in November 2022 at the request of the Smith County Sheriff’s Department. Martin said agents have helped conduct interviews, investigated the area where the remains were found and investigated tips to help determine the last known whereabouts of Carter.

According to Martin, the agency and the Smith County Sheriff’s Department will continue their investigation into the death of Carter.

Anyone with information on the case can submit a tip to mbitips@dps.ms.gov.

“The Mississippi Department of Public Safety and Mississippi Bureau of Investigation can offer no further comment or details pertaining to the death and disappearance of Mr. Carter due to it being a pending investigation by the Smith County Sheriff’s Department,” Martin stated.