BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – An evaluation of the Brookhaven Police Department has been completed.

The Daily Leader reported the Brookhaven Board of Aldermen hired William Harmening, a police practices expert, to identify problems or errors within the department.

Harmening presented his findings and recommendations to the board during a meeting on Tuesday.

The findings showed a severe manpower shortage, an inefficient command structure, a lack of officer training and competency issues within the department’s investigations unit.

Harmening recommended the creation of a police committee within the Board of Aldermen. He also supported the board’s previous decision to move to an appointed chief of police.

Brookhaven leaders voted to accept the report. They are expected to make decisions in the coming weeks on the changes that will be implemented within the police department.