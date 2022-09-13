HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – According to an incident report, Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens threatened a man with a gun.

The report stated that the man, Joshua Towns, was visiting a female friend when Owens showed up and pointed a gun at him. Towns said he still had belongings in the apartment that he wanted to get.

Sections of the report have been redacted.

WJTV 12 News reached out to Owens, and he released the following statement.

The Hinds County District Attorney’s Office is aware of the false reporting that has come out today, alleging that Hinds County District Attorney Jody E. Owens, II pulled a firearm on an individual and has been charged with misdemeanor, as a result. This reporting is patently false. The District Attorney has neither pulled a firearm on anyone, nor has he been charged with any criminal offense. With respect to the privacy and safety of our staff members, the facts are that a member of the Hinds County District Attorney’s Office has been the victim of domestic violence. The perpetrator has no association with the District Attorney’s Office. As is commonly known in cases of domestic violence, a victim’s privacy and safety are of tantamount concern; therefore, we decline to release more information related to the matter, at this time. However, we can say that this allegation is, simply, an attempt to conceal the truth. As always, the Office stands by all victims of domestic violence, and we will continue to respect the privacy of our colleague, as we do all crime victims. The Office understands that due to the recent high profile indictments and convictions, we will be a target of false stories and accusations, but we will continue to do the work necessary to uphold the law and represent the citizens of Hinds County. If you or a loved one have been the victim of domestic violence, you can call the Domestic Violence Hotline at (800) 799-7233 or contact Hinds County District Attorney’s Office for assistance and resources. Hinds County District Attorney’s Office

You can read the incident report below.