JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson neighbors entered day six of a citywide boil water notice on Thursday.

A member of the Jackson City Council said they’re frustrated with the frequent boil water notices and that it might be time to bring in additional help.

In a report obtained from the U.S. Coast Guard National Response Center website, a caller reported a faulty valve at the O.B. Curtis Water Plant resulted in an ammonia leak.

This information was not included in the most recent citywide boil water notice. However, it was cited as a mechanical issue.

Councilman Ashby Foote, Ward 1, said the boil water notices are tough on people to endure almost every month.

“We’ve got to do that. We’ve got to be able to deliver that and find out, you know, make sure that it is run successfully, so the citizens can have confidence in us. Now, whether it means hiring an outside firm or an engineering firm to come over and give us the, you know, a good housekeeping seal of approval, we need to do whatever it is. So we can, you know, know notify the Department of Health here in the state of Mississippi and also the EPA, that it’s up and running successfully and reliably,” he stated.

Jackson leaders expected the boil water notice to be lifted by Thursday, but that hasn’t happened.

WJTV 12 News reached out to the City of Jackson for answers, and they said they will have an update on the boil water advisory soon.

They said bottled water will be distributed to neighbors in need at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday in the parking lot of the Triangle Plaza Shopping Center at the intersection of N. State Street and Northside Drive. There is a limit of one case of water per vehicle. The distribution will resume until supplies run out.

Drinking water will also be distributed to neighbors in need at Sykes Park Community Center at 520 Sykes Rd. The center is located in the southwest corner of Sykes Park. Cases of bottled water are NOT available at this location. Affected residents are asked to bring a container to store the water. There are no limits on the number of containers a resident can bring.

Potable water is also available for affected residents at any of the city’s fire stations.