JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- The Repticon Jackson Reptile and Exotic Animal Show kicked off today, and it will go on until tomorrow.

Organizers of the event say this is the third year having the event in Jackson.

The event is featuring vendors offering reptile pets, supplies, feeders, cages, and merchandise as well as live animal seminars and frequent free raffles for coveted prizes.

It is not too late to attend because it will go on until 5 pm today.

Click here for more information.