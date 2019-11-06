Republican and Democratic strategists analyze the election

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- In the closest Mississippi governor’s race since 2003, the Republican Lt. Governor Tate Reeves pulled off a win against Attorney General Jim Hood.

“I think what it says about Mississippi for the Republican to have all 8 statewide offices is that they represent the majority of Mississippi the conservative majority of Mississippi,” said Austin Barbour Republican strategists.

A clean sweep of the statewide offices is a blow to Mississippi’s Democratic Party and a strategist says something has to change.

“Creating systems to turn out African American voters but also continuing to persuade these — the kind of voters Democrats are starting to win nationally and that’s college-educated white voters living in the suburbs and in urban areas and I think you started to see some of that and you saw Jim make some big gains last night in those groups,” said Brannon miller Democratic strategist for Chaim Strategies.

Republicans may have the majority but aren’t off the hook.

“All those gentlemen know that as quickly as voters can put you into office they can take you out of office so they expect you to get things done on healthcare, education, and infrastructure and taxes and new jobs for Mississippi,” said Barbour.

President Donald Trump and Vice President Pence were brought in last minute to help increase voter turnout.