Rescheduled water outage taking place today in Pearl

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the City of Pearl announced a scheduled water outage will take place on Tuesday, January 18. The water outage was rescheduled last week due to COVID-19.

The outage will last from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. The following areas will be affected:

  • Asbury Subdivision
  • Woodson Bend
  • Amanda Dr.
  • Henderson Rd.
  • Cooper Rd.
  • Eldorado Rd.

A boil water notice will be in effect once the service is restored. Neighbors with questions can call the Pearl Public Works at 601-932-3520.

