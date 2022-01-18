Rescheduled water outage taking place today in Pearl

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the City of Pearl announced a scheduled water outage will take place on Tuesday, January 18. The water outage was rescheduled last week due to COVID-19.
The outage will last from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. The following areas will be affected:
- Asbury Subdivision
- Woodson Bend
- Amanda Dr.
- Henderson Rd.
- Cooper Rd.
- Eldorado Rd.
A boil water notice will be in effect once the service is restored. Neighbors with questions can call the Pearl Public Works at 601-932-3520.