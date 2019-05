Rescue Tails offers low-cost vaccines and microchips Video

CLINTON, Miss.(WJTV) - Your furry friends will be able to get vaccinated and microchiped for cheap this weekend.

The non-profit Rescue Tails will be in Clinton offering $10 rabies vaccines and $20 microchips at Tractor Supply from 1pm-3pm.. There's also a combo deal for $25.

For more information on the event, click here.