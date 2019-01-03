Reservoir experts keep careful watch on water Video

MADISON COUNTY, Miss (WJTV) - Rain continues to fall, the reservoir continues to rise and more rain is expected.

WJTV 12's Katey Roh talked with the folks who are working hard to keep the Reservoir from spilling over.

Since December 1st, we've seen 10 inches of rain, and if you live in the Metro and looked outside any day of this week, you'd know.

Now, all that rainwater has accumulated in different bodies of water, including the Reservoir. Leaders are walking a delicate line, they want to bring water down in the rez, without raising the level of the water too much in the Pearl River.



2018 was the second wettest year on record, now it's spilling over into January says John Sigman who manages the Reservoir.

By Tuesday, the reservoir discharge is expected to peak at 34,000 cubic feet per second. That's ALOT of water.

That volume will determine how high the Pearl River in Jackson rises - which is predicted to reach 33 feet.



"At 33 feet, we have streets that are flooded, there is some impairment to travel but its not yet getting into businesses at home."

At 34, streets begin to go underwater, just one more foot and people will be forced from their homes.

By a stroke of luck, the reservoir was already drained two feet to combat invasive salvinia plants. This gave the Rez director and his team some time.

Now time is up and those in a position to help are watching closely.

"We dont want to cause any more flooding down river than necessary yet we cant cause flooding in the lake itself we can not hold water beyond a surface

elevation of 300 above sea level if we get to that point the emergency spillway automatically self activates and we've lost the dam."

Which would take about two years to rebuild, a threat Sigman has faced before.

"In the last 4 years we've seen 3 flood waters of this magnitude, so on while one hand its routine it is something we pay very close attention to and

we manage as well as possible."

Two more inches of rain is predicted for Thursday, you can keep track of the rain and reservoir totals by following the National Weather Service website.

