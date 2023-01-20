RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – A 10-year-old master plan is in the process to being updated in the Pearl River Water Supply District (PRVWSD).

According to the Northside Sun, the reservoir does not have an official zoning, but the master plan is a map that lets everyone know how the land is marked and for what purpose.

PRVWSD Deputy Director Adam Choate said the new version of the master plan is basically a “facelift.”

The public will have another opportunity to comment on the master plan. The master plan will first be sent to staff, then the board of directors, and then it will be released for final public review.