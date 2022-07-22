RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Lakeshore Park at the Ross Barnett Reservoir has been renamed to Bobby Cleveland Park at Lakeshore.

The Clarion Ledger reported the Reservoir Board of Directors voted unanimously to rename the park after the beloved outdoors writer, Bobby Cleveland.

Cleveland was well-known across Mississippi for his work as the outdoors writer for the newspaper. He was a resident near the lake, which he often wrote about and fished. In 2012, he retired from the newspaper and became a spokesperson and liaison for the reservoir.

The decision comes after a petition called for the name of the lake to be renamed in Cleveland’s honor.

Cleveland died from a car accident in April. He was 67.