BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – Reservoir police are expecting hundreds of people to spend some of their Memorial Day weekend at the Rez.

Nationwide, people are traveling and looking for ways to spend their three-day weekend outdoors. Here in the metro area, many people will flock to the Rez.

“It’s the first holiday weekend. We expect probably 500 people out,” said Reservoir Police Chief Trevell Dixon.

Police are encouraging people to get out on the water this weekend. Dixon wants to make sure everyone does it safely, especially boaters.

All boat owners need to make sure their boat is registered. Owners born after June 30, 1980 need to have their boater safety card. Dixon said there are some other safety measures that should be followed, as well.

“When we’re on your boat, we’re going to be looking for floatation devices. If your boat is 16 feet or larger, we’re going to make sure that you have a throwable. Make sure you have an audible horn or whistle. We’re also making sure that everybody on your boat is being safe out there. If you have kids 12 and under, we’re going to make sure that they’re wearing life jackets, as well while they’re out on the water. We want to make sure that everybody is being safe and not in a hazardous condition,” said Dixon.

Storms are not expected this weekend. Dixon said they will be monitoring the wind to make sure it’s safe to be out in the water.