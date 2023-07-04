RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Hundreds of people are expected to hit the water at the Barnett Reservoir on July 4th.

Reservoir police want to make sure everyone celebrates safely. One friend group said they helped save a man from nearly drowning over the weekend.

“I looked out and saw a dude face-down in the water, so I swam out there, and I grabbed him. Thank God there were two other guys that swam out there with me, because if not, I don’t know if I would have been able to make it back with him,” one person said.

To help avoid terrifying incidents, Reservoir Police Chief Trevell Dixon has a few tips for those planning to visit the lake.

“Make sure you have a life jacket for everyone that’s on the vessel. Also if you’re required to have a boater safety card, if you’re going to go swimming, make sure you know what your level of swimming is,” he said.

Glass is not prohibited in or out of the water, and alcohol is not allowed in the parks around the Rez.

Dixon said several DUI arrests were made this weekend. There will be increased patrols through Tuesday, July 4.