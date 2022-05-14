BARNETT RESERVOIR, Miss. (WJTV) – Reservoir police are reminding boaters about alcohol safety ahead of Memorial Day.

The Northside Sun reported there was one BUI and 29 DUIs at the Reservoir last year. Reservoir Police Chief Trevell Dixon said there has never been a large amount of boaters drinking and driving, but he’s asking neighbors to be aware of impaired drivers during Memorial Day.

He said officers check boats for necessary items and they gauge the boat’s operator for heavy intoxication. Dixon said he tries to increase presence and tries to make officers readily available during the busy weekend.

According to the newspaper, Dixon is asking boaters to be aware of their alcohol consumption during Memorial Day weekend. He is also asking boaters to make sure they have all boating equipment on board and to make sure all children have lifejackets on.