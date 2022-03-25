MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Plots of land can now be purchased at the new residential site, Expedition Point, at the Ross Barnett Reservoir.

The Northside Sun reported phase one of the development includes 70 lots of land on 47.79 acres. About 30 of the lots were reserved in phase one a year ago when developer Frank Perkins opened the site up for reservations. Those with the reservations will have 14 days to close on a sales contract.

The Madison County Board of Supervisors, the Shoreline Committee and the Pearl River Valley Water Supply District (PRVWSD) approved the decision to allow Perkins to begin selling the lots.

Perkins said he plans to move on to phase two in the summer. He said he may develop two more phases of residential land, then a final phase of commercial land near the water.