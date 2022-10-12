JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Recycling across the City of Jackson is coming back.

The city has been without official recycling since the city ended residential recycle pick-up due to a lack of funds in 2019. Keep Jackson Beautiful is partnering with Replenysh, and EnvironMentality to continue recycling in the city.

“The difference is not an individual residential collection but central locations across the City of Jackson and it is a free service,” said Keelan Sanders, executive director of Keep Jackson Beautiful.

Recycling bins have been placed outside of Smith Wills Stadium and will be placed at seven locations across Jackson. Larger bins will be built in the future. Organizers said the recent water crisis in Jackson made the need for recycling even larger.

“I know that we gave out millions of bottles of water just from this location. I can only imagine what we’ve given out in other places in the city. We want to be a part of collecting everything that we gave back, so we don’t create additional problems,” said Tim Bennett, CEO of the Hank Aaron Sports Academy.

Replenysh officials said the larger amount of plastic ending up in landfill can create dangerous consequences. Replenysh will melt the plastic bottles that are recycled down, and the plastic will be used to make new bottles for companies like Pepsi Co.

A plastic and aluminum can buy back will be held Saturday, October 15 on South Gallatin Street from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.