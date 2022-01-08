Resource Day held for homeless, people in need at Pittman Park

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As we navigate through frigid conditions, many of us have the luxury to be able to stay inside the comfort of our own homes. There are many in the Jackson community who aren’t as fortunate.

Those aiming to lessen the stress of the homeless experience came out to provide everything from Health Screenings, to food, to housing applications. Those in attendance were provided thermal wear, water, sleeping bags and tents. Some who don’t have a home said they needed new items because their belongings are often stolen.

“We go through a lot of trials and tribulations out here. We have to worry about getting our stuff stolen. People try to come and start drama, It’s really hard out here,” said Jermaine Powell who has been homeless for approximately four years.

One item that some homeless people ask for in Pittman Park is not even for them, but rather the neighborhood. They asked for lighting for the park. They said there haven’t been any lights in Pittman Park since 2019.