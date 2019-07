Folks are eager to ring in the New Year and businesses are eager to get a jump on the business.

One Jackson club is throwing an early bash. WJTV 12’s Alex Love gave us a sneak peek at the festivities.

Here is the scene at South Street Live Club, they are ready for live entertainment with different R&B performers, food and bottle service to get the night hoppin’.

The event starts at 8 pm and goes past midnight. General admission is $20 and table range from $50 to $100.