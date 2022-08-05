JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson’s ongoing boil water notices due to high turbidity levels takes a toll on neighbors in the city.

The growing issues behind the City of Jackson’s water system are becoming costly for residents and businesses.

Andy Nesenson, the general manager of The Iron Horse Grill, said the boil water notices are costing his restaurant around 2,500 a week on drinks and ice.

“I spent $700 this morning on canned cokes, spirtes, and diet cokes. That’s not including bottled water, not including additional trash pickups. Every other day we’re getting 1,500 of ice,” said Nesenson.

While Nesenson isn’t concerned the Iron Grill may have to close its doors, he is concerned it will drive business out of Jackson.

“They may choose to go to Pearl, they may choose to go to Brandon or maybe in Ridgeland to have lunch,” he said.

Nesenson said he mostly fears for smaller business owners and their employees.

“These are moms and dads with kids. School just started this week. The bottom line is if they don’t come to work, they don’t eat,” he said.

Nesenson said he wants the city and state to take proper action and to stop pointing fingers.

“We just want our water back online. I think this is a much bigger issue than the City of Jackson or Hinds County. I mean, this is a state and federal issue for us to have five water outages in 18 months. We feel handcuffed as restaurant operators. We have no solutions,” said Nesenson.

Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba is promising the people of Jackson that he is working to restore the city’s water system.

“This is a priority for us. As we know, this is something that has accumulated over time. But that being the case, we’re going to be the ones to get it fixed. You can mark my words,” said Lumumba.

The mayor said he’s asking the state for additional funds to help fix the water system, once they become available. Governor Tate Reeves said the city and county have enough money to cover the cost or repairs.