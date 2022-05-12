MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) – The McComb School District filed an emergency temporary restraining order and injunction on the appointment of a new trustee to the McComb School Board.

Evelle Thomas Dillon was appointed to the school board by the City of McComb selectmen. However, the petition filed by the district stated that Dillon could not serve on the board because she lives outside city limits.

According to court documents, the lawsuit claimed the City of McComb violated Mississippi Code 37-7-203, which states that the law only permits one municipal school board member from outside a city, if less than 30% of a district’s student body lives outside the district.

The documents also stated that the added territory is already represented by Board Member Angela Bates, whose home is outside the city limits of McComb.

Dillon said the school district should spend money elsewhere other than preventing her from a board seat.

Although Dillon was sworn-in, a hearing has been scheduled to address the matter next week. WJTV 12 News reached out to the City of McComb and the McComb School Board. They had no comment.