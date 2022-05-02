BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, April 30, the Reservoir Police Department announced the passing of retired Police Chief Perry Waggener.

Waggener served the people and community of the Pearl River Valley Water Supply District (PRVWSD) for many years and was dedicated to making sure the Reservoir was safe for all who lived in the area and those who came to visit for recreation.

Before Waggener became the Chief of Police, he worked as a spillway operator and a patrol officer.

On the Reservoir Police Department’s Facebook page, the department described Waggener’s sense of humor as “the best anyone could every ask for in this life time.”