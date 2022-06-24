JACKSON, Miss (WJTV)- After 33 years, Ridgeland Chief Police Chief John Neal is retiring.

On Friday, employees at the police department and neighbors, celebrated Neal’s retirement during an event at Ridgeland City Hall.

Neal has spent more than years in the law enforcement. He started as a patrol officer. Over the years, he served as a DUI enforcement officer, patrol sergeant, accident reconstructionist, criminal investigator, and a commander over both the Criminal Investigations Division and Patrol Operations Division. He became chief of police in 2015.

Neal said he grew up in Ridgeland and wanted to do his best serving the city and making it a better community.

“It really means the world to me to know how many lives I have helped and impacted,” said Neal. “I’m extremely blessed.”

Neal said he doesn’t know what the future may bring for him. After his retirement, he said he is open to many opportunities and is eager to stay busy.

Neal’s retirement will be effective starting June 30. Lt. Brian Myers will serve as Ridgeland’s new police chief starting July 1.